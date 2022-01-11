Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu, Asks Capt Amarinder to Enjoy 'Retired Life'
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 11, 2022 03:21 PM2022-01-11T15:21:49+5:302022-01-11T15:22:19+5:30
Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the people of Punjab will choose their CM, and also asked Capt ...
Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the people of Punjab will choose their CM, and also asked Capt Amarinder to Enjoy 'Retired Life'. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the leaders are making several comments on each other, now congress party member Navjot Singh Sidhu also made a remark on voting and said the people will choose their CM as their party is ruling in Punjab. He also asked Capt Amarinder to Enjoy his 'Retired Life'.
Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.
Issue of notification - January 21
Last date of nomination - January 28
Date of scrutiny - January 29
Last date of withdrawal - January 31
Date of polling - February 14
Punjab Election result date
The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.