Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: Sidhu, Asks Capt Amarinder to Enjoy 'Retired Life'

Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu said that the people of Punjab will choose their CM, and also asked Capt Amarinder to Enjoy 'Retired Life'. Ahead of the Assembly elections, the leaders are making several comments on each other, now congress party member Navjot Singh Sidhu also made a remark on voting and said the people will choose their CM as their party is ruling in Punjab. He also asked Capt Amarinder to Enjoy his 'Retired Life'.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election will be held on a single-phase on February 14.

Issue of notification - January 21

Last date of nomination - January 28

Date of scrutiny - January 29

Last date of withdrawal - January 31

Date of polling - February 14

Punjab Election result date

The counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.