Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: "They are masters of lying" Modi slams AAP

Slamming AAP at Fazilka Punjab rally, Modi said "The 'Partner in Crime' party of Congress is also telling lies one after the other in Punjab. These are the people who have the government in Delhi. These people, who came to Punjab today and lied to the Sikhs, have not made a single Sikh minister in Delhi."

"They are masters of lying. If pollution increases in Delhi, they abuse the farmers of Punjab. If you go to Delhi, they abuse the farmers of Punjab and if you come here, talk about embracing the farmers.

Will this scam work?" he added.

Meanwhile, the elections will be held to elect 117 members of the Legislative Assembly in Punjab. This year the main competition will be between two ruling parties Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The Punjab election was going to be held on a single-phase on February 14 but now it changed to 20th February.