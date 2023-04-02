Punjab CM asks MLAs to expedite wheat crop loss relief

Chandigarh, April 2 Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday asked the MLAs and officers to enhance their field visits for expediting the process of girdwari (harvest inspection) and redress problems of farmers.

"The MLAs should meet the farmers and listen to their grievances, likewise the officers should make sure that the special girdwari is completed soon so that we can disburse the compensation before Baisakhi," said the Chief Minister.

Expressing solidarity with the farmers who have lost their crop due to incessant untimely rain and hailstorms, the Chief Minister said the government is with the food growers in this hour of crisis.

He said the loss worth every single penny will be compensated and no stone will be left unturned for this noble cause. He was well aware about the agony faced by the farming community due to the whopping loss suffered by them on account of inclement weather conditions.

The Chief Minister said he is personally monitoring the entire drive on a day-to-day basis to ensure that the affected farmers are compensated in a most transparent and expeditious manner.

Mann said as he hails from a common family so he is aware of the anguish of the farmers at the personal level, and duly compensating them remains the top priority of the government.

He categorically said there will be a zero tolerance for any laxity or lapse found at any level in the government machinery during the girdwari.

The Chief Minister said the government is fully with the beleaguered peasantry in this hour of deep crisis. He said before girdwari public announcements are being made about the entire process to ensure that all people are made aware of it.

Likewise, Mann said that a 25 hike in compensation per acre has been made to give healing touch to the farmers.

The Chief Minister further said in a major pro-farmer initiative, the government has decided to freeze repayment of loans taken by the farmers from Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies.

