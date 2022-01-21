Quarantine-free travel lane between Malaysia, S'pore reopens

Kuala Lumpur, Jan 21 The Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) between Malaysia and Singapore have resumed with immediate effect, Malaysian Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said on Friday.

However, the volume of tickets has been halved with only 50 per cent of the capacity of vehicles plying the routes allowed, as part of measures to slow the spread of Covid-19, Xinhua news agency quoted the Minister as saying in a statement.

"The timeline regarding this ticket sales quota increase will depend on the risk assessment to be performed from time to time by the Health Ministry based on the current Covid-19 situation in both countries," he said.

The VTL kicked off on November 29 last year and involved travel via the bridge connecting Malaysia to Singapore as well as an air corridor, but was suspended since December 23 over the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Those travelling via the VTL will face eased restrictions including quarantine requirements being waived for fully vaccinated individuals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor