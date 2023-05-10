Rahul dubs Cong workers as 'Babbar Sher', thanks them for running dignified campaign in K'taka

New Delhi, May 10 After voting for the 224-seat Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, terming his party workers "babbar sher", thanking them for running a "dignified and solid people-oriented campaign".

"I want to thank the 'Babbar Sher' workers and leaders of Congress for a well-run, dignified and solid people-oriented campaign. Thank you to the people of Karnataka for coming out in large numbers to vote for a progressive future," he said in a tweet.

His remarks came after the polling for the Karnataka assembly concluded on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

According to the Election Commission, 65.69 per cent voting was recorded till 5 p.m. Counting of votes will take place on May 13.

The Congress had ran a spirited campaign in the southern state and targeted the ruling BJP over alleged corruption.

Rahul Gandhi, his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi had campaigned in the state.

The Congress in its manifesto promised Gruha Jyothi (200 units of free electricity), Gruha Lakshmi Rs 2,000 monthly to every woman head of the family, Anna Bhagya 10 kg of food grains of their choice (among rice, ragi, jowar, millet) to every person in a BPL family and free travel to all women in regular Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation buses.



