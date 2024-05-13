Rahul Gandhi in Raebareli: Congress MP Breaks Silence on his Marriage; This What He Said (Watch Video)

During a public gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed questions about his marriage. Responding to queries from the audience, the 53-year-old leader humorously remarked, “Now, I will have to get married soon.”“Jaldi hi karni padegi (now, I will have to get married soon),” Rahul Gandhi responded with a smile when he was asked when he was getting married.

Rahul Gandhi's sister and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present at the rally in Rae Bareli. The Congress, on May 3, announced Rahul Gandhi as a candidate from Rae Bareli and loyalist KL Sharma from Amethi, keeping Priyanka Gandhi as well as Robert Vadra out of the electoral contest. Rahul Gandhi is a sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad, where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Rae Bareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019. He will face Congress defector and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh of BJP in Rae Bareli.Rae Bareli constituency goes to the polls on May 20 in the fifth phase. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi won the constituency, bagging 5,34,918 votes. Her closest rival, Dinesh Pratap Singh, put up a formidable challenge, gathering 3,67,740 votes.

In a recent appeal to voters, Rahul Gandhi urged them to come out in large numbers and vote. “Today is the fourth phase of voting! It has become clear in the first three phases that the Indian government is going to be formed on June 4. Remember, your one vote will not only protect your democratic rights but will also change the fate of your entire family. 1 vote = First job of Rs 1 lakh per year guaranteed for youth. 1 vote = Rs 1 lakh per year in the bank account of poor women. So come out in large numbers and vote and show that the country will now vote on its issues – it will not get distracted,” he said in a post on X.This is Rahul Gandhi’s first major rally in Raebareli after filing his nomination. His sister and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been camped in Raebareli, campaigning in the constituency along with Amethi.