Rahul Gandhi losing confidence of people in Kerala's Wayanad: BJP's Subhash

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 12 : The BJP's Telangana spokesperson NV Subhash on Wednesday said that Rahul Gandhi is 'losing' the confidence of the people of Wayanad, his former constituency in Kerala, as the leader made 'immature' comments on Indian democracy and targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his political ambitions.

Speaking to , Subhash also said that Rahul Gandhi's disqualification has nothing to do with the BJP as it was a judicial order.

"Disqualified Rahul Gandhi is losing the confidence of the people of his former Wayanad constituency, due to his immature comments in and outside parliament on Indian democracy and targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for political gains,' the BJP leader said.

He said that Rahul Gandhi wasted the time of the parliament, a temple of democracy, by indulging in immature comments instead of playing a constructive role as an opposition leader.

"Whenever he got a chance to speak, he always made mengless and unworthy comments against PM Modi and the BJP government. Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP has nothing to do with BJP as it was a judiciary order and being a citizen he should respect the court order," he said.

"BJP has no interest to take his tag, position and house. But the law is equal for every Indian citizen," hitting back at Rahul Gandhi after he alleged his house was seized 50 times, remarks made during his first visit to his rest Lok sabha constituency on Tuesday.

Notably, Rahul was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after a Gujarat Court convicted him in a 2019 defamation case for a remark using the surname 'Modi'. The court sentenced the Congress leader to two years imprisonment. The sentence was later suspended for 30 days during which Rahul can appeal against his conviction.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi.

After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country. The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss of membership in the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Ad issue.

Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor