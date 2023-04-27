Rahul promises free bus travel for women in K'taka

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), April 27 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday announced free travel for women in public buses in Karnataka if his party is voted to power after the May 10 Assembly elections in the southern state.

"This is the fifth guarantee scheme announced by the Congress, and they all will be fulfilled in the first Cabinet meeting after the party comes to power," he said while addressing a large gathering here.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that our guarantee schemes will not be implemented. Let me make it clear, Congress will return to power in Karnataka with full majority. We will implement all the five schemes. Are you (Modi) ready to implement them in the country once they are in place here," Rahul Gandhi said.

The Congress had earlier announced a monthly cash assistance of Rs 2,000 under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme to every woman head of household in the state if the party is voted to power; 200 units of free electricity under the Gruha Jyothi scheme; 10 kg rice free of cost to every BPL family; and Rs 3,000 to unemployed graduates and Rs 1,500 to unemployed diploma holders every month for two years under the Yuva Nidhi scheme.

"Though the BJP is in power in Karnataka, its government was not formed with people's choice. The BJP damaged democracy by purchasing legislators to come to power," Rahul Gandhi said.

"The saffron leaders claim that the elections are all about handing over Karnataka to the BJP. They are asking the voters to hand over the future of the state to PM Modi. Do you want a corrupt government again? They take 40 per cent commission for everything," the Congress leader said.

He also claimed that the Congress will win 150 seats in Karnataka this time.

