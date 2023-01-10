Rahul to visit Golden Temple before BJY enters Punjab

Ambala, Jan 10 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Tuesday before the Bharat Jodo Yatra (BJY) enters Punjab on Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Jairam Ramesh, the party's General Secretary said: "Day 116 — Bharat Jodo Yatra finishes Haryana leg in Ambala now. 2mrw morning is Punjab leg. There can be no better way to begin that than with a pilgrimage to holiest Golden Temple in Amritsar. There'll be no padyatra this afternoon so that Rahul Gandhi can pay his respects there."

After Punjab, the mega walkathon is scheduled to enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 20 after a brief halt for a day in Himachal Pradesh.

The yatra will end on January 30 in Srinagar with hoisting of the Tricolour.

