Rain, protests, water-logging disrupts normal life in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 5 Residents of the national capital had a torrid day on Friday as intermittent rain and water-logging in low-lying areas, coupled with the massive protests by the Congress, ultimately led to massive traffic jams all over the city.

Congress had announced a nationwide protest against the policies of the Central government which has allegedly led to rise in unemployment and inflation in the country.

Due to the party's protest, the Delhi Police maintained adequate security arrangements while the Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory for the commuters asking them to avoid certain stretches.I n the advisory, the traffic police said that due to special arrangements, traffic movement will be hardly possible on Kamal Ataturk marg, Kautilya Marg, Teen Murti Marg, Rajaji Marg, Akbar Road, and Safdarjung Road.

It further said that commuters should expect heavy congestion on Sardar Patel Marg, Shantipath, Panchsheel Marg, Tughlaq Road, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Road, Prithviraj Road, Shahjahan Road, Zakir Hussain Marg, Maulana Azad Road, Rafi Marg, Janpath Road, Ashoka Road, Rajendra Prasad Road, Mother Teresa Crescent Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Mathura Road.

The police also said that due to special traffic arrangements, the movement of buses will be restricted beyond Dhaula Kuan, Ridge Road, Shankar Road, Panchkuian Road, Chelmsford Road, Minto Road, Mathura Road, W-Point, Lodhi Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue and Moti Bagh red light.

Due to all these traffic restrictions, the commuters had to face a hard time for half of the day.

Towards the afternoon, a brief spell of rain caused water-logging in the city's low-lying areas.

Traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road in both the carriageways from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira and vice-versa due to waterlogging near Gali No. 10, Anand Parbat. The traffic police requested the people avoid using this stretch.

A massive traffic jam was also witnessed in-between Singhu Border and Mukarba Chowk due to heavy water-logging in front of Apple Mandi, Khampur Village, and near Banku Rasoi.

According to the India Meteorological Department, light to moderate rainfall was reported in Malviya Nagar, Burari, Saket, GTB Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, East of Kailash, Kailash Hills and parts of central Delhi.The following observatory station received rainfall as Palam 15.1, Lodhi Road 6.8, Ridge 8.4, Ayanagar 24.5, Gurgaon 16, Mungeshpur 0, Najafgarh 1.5, Pusa 13 and Sports Complex 7 (all figures in mm).

