Raj Thackeray Takes Aim at Govt Over 'Ladki Bahin': "Schemes for Selfish Gains, Not for State's Welfare"

The "Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme has sparked widespread discussion across Maharashtra. Currently, the third installment for women under the scheme has started being disbursed. Alongside this, the scheme has also ignited a political tussle between the ruling party and the opposition. Amidst this, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has now weighed in on the "Ladki Bahin" scheme, criticizing the MahaYuti government for creating such schemes for political gains.

Raj Thackeray, who is currently on a tour of Vidarbha, made a notable statement about the scheme during an informal chat with reporters. He remarked, "After disbursing the first installment in October, the government might not have enough funds to pay salaries by January. If such schemes are being created for the selfish interests of those in power, it will negatively impact the state. If the state is being driven into a ditch, it’s wrong. Instead of giving women money in this manner, the government should focus on bringing new industries to the state and creating jobs. No section of society is asking for freebies."

Following Raj Thackeray’s remarks, Sunil Tatkare responded. He stated, "I’m not aware of what exactly Raj Thackeray said about the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. However, to say that this scheme is selfish is to insult 2.5 crore women of Maharashtra. I don’t know what his intentions were, but based on what you’ve informed me, if that’s what Raj Thackeray said, then I believe it’s not the right statement."

Raj Thackeray is currently on a two-day tour of Vidarbha in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. During his tour, he is holding meetings with party officials and reviewing the region. Yesterday, he reviewed the western Vidarbha districts of Amravati, Akola, Washim, Buldhana, and Yavatmal. Today, he is scheduled to review Nagpur, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Wardha, and Gadchiroli districts.