Rajasthan: Congress leader Sachin Pilot pays tribute to father Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary

Dausa (Rajasthan) [India], June 11 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot paid tribute to his father Rajesh Pilot on his 23rd death anniversary in Rajasthan's Dausa on Sunday.

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Pilot shared his late father's influence over his life.

"My respected father I bow down to Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated work towards public welfare are my guide," tweeted the Congress leader.

Adding further, Pilot said that the late politician never compromised on his ideals and always prioritised the welfare of the public interest.

"He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount. I will always follow his thoughts and ideals," tweeted Sachin Pilot.

The Congress leader also attended the prayer meeting organised on the former politician's death anniversary.

The Tonk MLA paid flower tributes and bowed profoundly in prayer for the former Congress leader.

Notably, there has been speculation that Pilot may float his own party today, on the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot.

Rajasthan will face assembly polls later this year.

However, on Friday, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal rejected speculations that party leader Sachin Pilot could float a new party in Rajasthan and said the party will fight the state assembly polls unitedly.

Venugopal toldthat there is no need to believe rumours.

"I do not think so. These are all rumours. To my knowledge, there is no such movement in Rajasthan. I had a word with Sachin Pilot two-three times. Do not worry. We will fight unitedly," Venugopal said.

Congress general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also had earlier ruled out the possibility of Pilot floating a party.

Amid differences between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Pilot, Congress leadership met the two leaders in Delhi last month.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rajendra Rathore on Friday took a dig at the Congress in Rajasthan and said the "plane of Sachin Pilot is in auto mode" and "time will tell where it will land on June 11".

Rathore, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajasthan assembly, took potshots at Ashok Gehlot and said that the demands of Sachin Pilot remain unfulfilled.

"Where will Sachin Pilot's plane, which is in auto-mode, land on June 11, time will tell. His demands are pending before the government and the Chief Minister has not responded to them," Rathore told ANI.

Earlier Pilot had launched a 5-day Jan Sangharsh Yatra' to protest against the inaction of the Congress government in Rajasthan in the alleged corruption cases during the previous Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in the State.

Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot have been engaged in a power tussle since 2020.

Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in Rajasthan later this year and the Congress party is seeking another term ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

