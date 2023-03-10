Rajasthan Police take BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena in custody

Jaipur, March 10 After removing the widows of Pulwama martyrs from the protest site in Jaipur, the Rajasthan Police took BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Kirodi Lal Meena, into custody.

However, police officials have maintained silence in the matter.

Meena, meanwhile, accused the police of manhandling him.

On the other hand, Meena's team said that his health deteriorated during police custody.

The BJP MP was severly injured so he was first taken to Govindgarh community health centre for treatment, following which he was later referred to the SMS Hospital, Jaipur.

At the same time, as soon as the news of his arrest spread, Meena's supporters started taking to the streets.

During the protest, the Jaipur-Agra national highway and the Lalsot-Dausa highway were blocked.

Deputy Leader of Opposition, Rajendra Rathore, said that the BJP will protest on Saturday against the misbehaviour with the Rajya Sabha MP.

As soon as Meena was brought to SMS hospital, hundreds of his supporters also reached there and people started creating ruckus outside demanding to enter inside the hospital.

Rathore also reached the SMS hospital to meet the Rajya Sabha MP.

The Deputy Opposition leader said, "Whatever the police did to Meena, it was done at the behest of the State Home Minister and the State Home Minister is Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot."

Rathore added: "BJP leaders will hold a meeting on March 11 at 11 a.m. in the party state office. After this further strategy will be decided. More than 50 people misbehaved with Meena."

BJP leader Arun Chaturvedi said that police lathi-charged Meena's supporters which is wrong.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor