Rajasthan to present separate agriculture budget

Jaipur, Feb 21 Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will be present a separate Agriculture budget in the state Assembly on February 23, officials said here on Monday.

This is for the first time that a separate agriculture budget will be presented in the state. In his last year's budget speech, CM Gehlot had announced to present a separate agriculture budget. The budget is expected to include some big announcements related to farmers, they said.

Ministers and officials have had a dialogue with farmers, livestock workers, dairy union officials and farmers of tribal areas too regarding it.

They confirmed that the agriculture budget will focus on increasing the income of farmers and how to produce more at lesser cost. At the same time, the budget will also focus on how to help farmers facing natural calamities.

With self-reliance being the focus, the budget will aim at uplifting farmers, state-of-the-art warehouses to be built in every gram panchayat to store the produce of the farmers among others.

Rajasthan is the second government after Tamil Nadu which is presenting a separate agriculture budget.

For the first time, the DMK government presented the first special agriculture budget in the state Assembly on August 14, 2021.

At present, Rajasthan is the country's largest state in terms of area and agriculture and animal husbandry are the mainstay of the people's livelihood. Hence, a separate agriculture budget is being started here from this year, the officials said.

