Rajinder Nagar bypoll: BJP focuses on small meetings

New Delhi, June 16 As campaigning for Rajinder Nagar Assembly bypolls intensifies, the BJP has launched a "carpet bombing" of small meetings by its leaders across the constituencies.

These small or corner meetings are addressed by BJP's star campaigners which include union ministers and party MPs, MLAs and senior leaders. Campaigning for the bypoll will end on June 21 and polling will be held on June 23. Counting of votes will take place on June 26.

The bypoll was necessitated after AAP's Raghav Chadha resigned from the Delhi Assembly after he was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.

On Thursday, the BJP is organising eight 'Nukkad Sabha' (corner meeting) and speakers include union minister Meenakshi Lekhi, former union minister Vijay Goel, national president of party women wing Vanathi Srinivasan, national general secretary Dushyant Gautam, state president Adesh Gupta and MP AGautam Gambhir.

Sources said that in the last three days, the number of small or corner meetings has increased and everyday six or seven meetings are held. "Now, an average of seven-eight meetings will be held every day till the end of campaigning," they said.

MLAs Ramvir Singh, Bidhuri Vijender Gupta, Om Prakash Sharma, Ajay Mahawar, Jitendra Mahajan, Abhay Verma and Anil Bajpayee are also addressing these meetings today with state unit general secretary Kuljeet Singh Chahal and Harsh Malhotra.

Apart from party leaders, the BJP also roped in singer Kanhaiya Mittal, who sang 'Jo Ram Ko Laye Hai Hum Unko Laayenge' during Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. It is learnt that Mittal will be addressing a meeting on June 17.

Delhi BJP vice-president Ashok Goel told the party is concentrating on reaching out to each voter of Rajinder Nagar through small meetings. "We have organised over 20 'nukkad sabha' till now more will follow in coming days before the end of campaigning. Our focus is on giving personal touch to the whole campaign. The BJP has held over 400 drawing room meetings with 10-12 persons," Goel said.

