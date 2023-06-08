"Religious conversion conspiracies won't succeed": MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Damoh school headscarf row

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 : The controversy of Damoh school, where purported posters of girls wearing Hijab came to light, has taken a new turn as Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that the state government will not allow the conspiracies of religious conversion to succeed.

Ganga Jamuna School in Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing Hijab. Following this right-wing organisations raised the issue.

Chief Minister Chouhan on Wednesday said, "Religious conversion conspiracies are going on at some places in the state and we will not let them succeed. We have also given instructions to investigate in the entire state, especially the educational institutions, whether it is madrassas or if education is being imparted in a wrong way."

"In the Damoh case, we are now getting the report and I have been told that the daughters who gave their statements have been forced. This is a very serious matter. First, we are registering an FIR into the matter. Strict action will be taken," he added.

The CM said the state government would not tolerate any kind of effort of religious conversion made in the name of education. "Those who have such intentions will get severe punishment," Chouhan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar alleged that Damoh collector's role in the investigation of the whole matter was suspicious and the collector was trying to save the school director.

"The collector is making statements in defence again and again. I think that the role of the collector is suspicious. The Collector is also trying to save the school director. But the true facts will be revealed in the investigation and I think that the Chief Minister is active in such issues and will take strict action," Parmar said.

