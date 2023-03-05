Religious leaders can change mindset of those involved in violence: Bommai

Chickmagalur (Karnataka), March 5 With violence and militancy are happening in present times in the name of religion, the mindset of those who are involved in such activities has to be changed, and that can be done only by religious leaders, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday.

In his speech after inaugurating Sri Jagadguru Renukacharya Jayanthi Yugamanotsava, Sri Veerabhadra Swamy Maharathotsava, and the foundation stone for the 51-foot tall statue of Sri Renukacharya here, he said it is lucky that they have Rambhapuri in south India just like Kashi in north India.

The preaching, ideology, and culture of Jagadguru Renukacharya are a strong foundation for a bright future, he said, adding that the pontiff always propagated the 'Manava Dharma' saying that those who tread the path of truth and act to their conscience are the real human beings.

The Siddartha Shikamani shows several ways to keep their mind in control. They must adopt these two in their lives. The seers are undertaking the campaign continuously to remove differences among the castes and communities, and for the establishment of social harmony, ommai said.

The CM said Sri Jagadguru is playing an important role in creating awareness about the religion. Former CM, B.S.Yediyurappa, irrespective of caste or community, released the grants to the Rambhapuri Peet, Kaginele Gurupeeta, development of Baada (the birthplace of Saint Kanakadasa), and Rs 40 crore for Haj Bhavan. The mutts are offering shelter, food, and education to the children. This has helped in the development of the state, he added.

