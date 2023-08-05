Renovation of 508 railway stations, yet another tool to fool people: Lalan Singh

Patna, Aug 5 JD(U) national president Lalan Singh on Saturday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that renovation of 508 railway stations is yet another tool to fool the people of the country.

The Prime Minister is all set to inaugurate the renovation of 508 railway stations of the country, which has made him the target of the Opposition leaders.

He further said that PM Modi has cheated the people by inaugurating the partially-built Parliament.

“Mr Prime Minister, you have inaugurated the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28, 2023 in grand style but the doors are not open yet. The guards are still deployed to prevent people from entering. You are not allowing us inside as you are fearing that your secret will be out,” Singh asked.

In a similar manner, PM Modi is carrying out a new experiment by inaugurating the renovation of 508 railway stations of the country to fool the people,” he alleged.

