Repeal repressive 'black laws' like NSA: Sukhbir Badal

Chandigarh, April 14 Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal on Friday sought repeal of all "anti-democratic and repressive black laws" like the National Security Act (NSA) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and called for stoppage of their "rampant and brazen abuse" by the AAP government in Punjab.

"It is an attempt to distract attention of the people from the brazen incompetence and failures of the ruling party to honour its commitments to Punjabis," said Badal.

The Akali Dal chief shot off a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention for repeal of these "black laws" in the light of experience and their adverse impact on the country's image as the world's largest democracy.

Badal said the AAP government has turned these repressive laws into weapons against members of the Khalsa Panth, especially the innocent Sikh youth. "Even innocent members of Sikh families, including the elderly, the women and children are being subjected to repression."

Slamming the state government for "launching an unprecedented crackdown against the innocent and patriotic Sikh community", Badal said the government was picking up Sikh youth on mere suspicion and booking them under repressive laws and sending them to far-off places like Dibrugarh.

Seeking the intervention of the Prime Minister to repeal such laws, former state Home Minister Badal said such law is being abused to target the political opponents, including democratically elected leaders.



vg/vd

