Rise in crime: Goa LoP claims law & order collapsed

Panaji, Sep 2 Reacting to incidents of murder in Goa, Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao on Friday said that the law and order has completely collapsed in the coastal state.

"Goa is now a 'Murder Destination' under the misrule of BJP government headed by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Everyday, there are incidents of murders in Goa. Law and Order has completely collapsed," Alemao said.

He sought immediate intervention of the Governor of Goa, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, to provide safety for citizens.

"The BJP government has failed in providing safety and security to the people of Goa. There is absolutely no fear in the minds of the criminals who are now on a rampage of committing crimes in Goa. There are repeated Incidents of murders, molestations, attack on senior citizens. Unfortunately, the police remain clueless. There is complete intelligence failure in the state," Alemao said.

He said that there is direct political interference in recruitment process which has resulted in corrupt and criminal-minded persons getting enrolled in the police.

"There are 72 criminal cases registered in Goa with the involvement of officials and staff of Police department. This is alarming," Alemao said.

