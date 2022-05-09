Rodrigo Chaves sworn in as President of Costa Rica

San Jose, May 9 Rodrigo Chaves, an economist, has been sworn in as the new President of Costa Rica for the period of 2022-2026, along with his Vice Presidents Stephan Brunner and Mary Munive.

In his first speech as President, Chaves on Sunday reproached politic for not meeting the people's demand for a better life, saying that have made Costa Ricans "think that change and progress are not possible", reports Xinhua news agency

"Prominent figures of the ruling political class, flippantly, and perhaps as an excuse for not having made the decisions that should have been made, have made us believe that Costa Rica is an ungovernable country," he said.

The President criticized the state of the country's public finances, but said that Costa Rica will meet its international obligations.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Chaves, who won the second round of presidential elections on April 3, will swear in his cabinet and will announce his first presidential decrees.

The 60-year-old had served as the Finance Minister from 2019-2020 under President Carlos Alvarado Quesada.

