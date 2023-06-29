Rohini murder: Kejriwal demands control over law & order situation in Delhi

New Delhi, June 29 Reacting to the murder of a 25-year-old transgender in Rohini, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has once again demanded control over the law and order situation in Delhi.

Kejriwal stated that Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were not capable of handling the law and order situation.

"Delhi Police should be handed over to the people of Delhi. L-G Sahib and Amit Shah ji are not capable of handling it. How long will the people of Delhi have to tolerate this?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal also responded to a tweet from a user named Sachin Sharma, who expressed fear while roaming in the Rohini area and mentioned a prevailing atmosphere of fear among the residents of Delhi.

"There is an atmosphere of fear among the people all over Delhi. However, the authorities have no time, intention, or plan to provide security to the people of Delhi. How long will people tolerate this?" Kejriwal tweeted.

Kejriwal then reiterated that power cannot be held without responsibility and accountability, addressing L-G and Shah.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor