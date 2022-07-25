RS likely to pass 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems Amendment Bill, 2022'

New Delhi, July 25 The Rajya Sabha likely to discuss and pass the 'Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' on Monday.

The bill was introduced last week by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also move a motion to elect two Members from amongst the House to be on the Committee on Official Language in an existing vacancy and another that will arise on August 1 due to the retirement of Subhash Chandra from the Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister General (retd) V.K. Singh is to make statement regarding status of implementation of recommendations contained in the reports of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on the Action Taken by the Government on the recommendations/observations contained in it on Demands for Grants (2020-21) pertaining to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

A statement of the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment will be laid on the table.

Several ministers will lay papers related to their respective ministries.

Opposition member Fauzia Khan is to call the attention of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare to the situation arising out of rising cases of post-Covid complications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor