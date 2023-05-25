RSS, Bajrang Dal ban warning by Congress: K'taka BJP cautions not to create a crisis situation

Bengaluru, May 25 Senior Congress leader and cabinet minister Priyank Kharge reiterated on Thursday that his party is ready to impose a ban on Bajrang Dal.

He had also stated earlier that "We will not hesitate to ban organisations which indulge in moral policing. It might be RSS or Bajrang Dal or any other communal organisation."

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, Priyank Kharge maintained that, "We will change the laws brought by the BJP government. If any individual, organisation threatens peace and acts against the constitution, the government has the capacity to initiate proper action against them."

He further stated that the laws on cow slaughter, religion conversion are drawback for economy. "I am not saying this or the Congress party is saying. This is the opinion given by the officers of the finance department. We will reconsider the laws which hinder the growth of the economy of Karnataka and prove to be roadblocks for job creation," he maintained.

Reacting to this, BJP MLA Mahesh Tenginakayi, who defeated former CM Jagadish Shettar, on Thursday warned Priyank Kharge not to invite trouble by comparing Bajrang Dal and RSS to PFI and SDPI.

"The people of Karnataka have given a majority for Congress. You speak about guarantees given by the party. You speak of giving 10 kgs of free rice and free power. Don't try to deviate matters. It is inappropriate to propose a ban on Bajrang Dal and RSS. Make right use of the opportunity given by the people," he stated.

National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santhosh stated on Wednesday night, "It's 11 days since the results of Karnataka assembly elections. Five days since the oath taking ceremony of Siddaramaiah led government. No sign of portfolio allotment any sooner. But ministers have the audacity to talk about banning even RSS."

Former CM Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday at Hubballi dubbed the Congress government a reverse gear government. "We know Congress is pursuing politics of appeasement. Let us see what they do as the power is with them."

If they (Congress) do injustice to people and communities, legal and political struggle will be launched. "It is arrogance to claim that everything would be changed according to whims and fancies after getting power," he said.

"Congress is going back on guarantees. They are going in reverse gear on our pro-people laws. The people know the consequences. The Congress government is resorting to politics of vengeance. This is not only a reverse gear government, it is a government on vengeance mode," Basavaraj Bommai maintained.

