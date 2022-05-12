'R'sthan favoured destination for investment in tourism projects'

Jaipur, May 12 Gayatri A. Rathore, Principal Secretary (Tourism), government of Rajasthan, said on Thursday that the state is not only a favoured destination for tourism, but also for investment in tourism and its allied projects.

This is buttressed by the fact that the largest number of MoUs and LoIs were signed in the tourism sector for the Invest Rajasthan Roadshows Rs 11,906 crore for 363 projects, which will generate employment for 57,138 persons, Rathore said.

She was speaking at the first roadshow for the Rajasthan Domestic Travel Mart (RDTM) 2022 held at Hotel Clarks Amer. It was jointly organised by the Department of Tourism and Federation of Hospitality and Tourism (FHTR) in Rajasthan. The RDTM is scheduled to be held in Jaipur from July 22 to 24.

Rathore said that along with its cultural and royal heritage, Rajasthan is also a huge destination in the areas of wildlife, wellness, leisure, pilgrimage, weddings etc.

The Rajasthan Tourism Policy, she said, has further accentuated the scope of rural tourism, film tourism, and heritage tourism.

The conducive policy and efforts have helped the sector achieve a speedy recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, she said.

She also hoped for pro-active participation of stakeholders in the forthcoming RDTM in July. The recent budget announcements, including for the tourism and hospitality sector, have galvanised the sector, she said.

Apurv Kumar, President, FHTR, and Managing Director, Clarks Group of Hotels, said that Rajasthan today stands head and shoulders above the other states given the hugely sector beneficial budget announced by the state government.

He added that seven roadshows will be held across the state, including in Mandawa, Ajmer, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Udaipur and Kumbhalgarh.

