Russia sanctions US congressmen, Canadian senators

Moscow, April 14 The Russian Foreign Ministry said it has imposed personal sanctions against 398 members of the US House of Representatives and 87 Canadian senators in a retaliatory move.

The decisions were made in response to a "wave of anti-Russian sanctions" imposed by the US administration on March 24 this year against 328 deputies of Russia's State Duma, the lower house of parliament, and Canadian sanctions against all members of the Russian Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry said it would impose new counter-measures in the near future, and would expand its stop list and take other retaliatory steps.

