Sachin Pilot pays tribute to late father, all eyes set on Dausa event

Jaipur, June 11 Rajasthan's former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot on Sunday shared a tweet paying tributes to his late father, Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary.

He said, "My respected father, I bow down to Shri Rajesh Pilot ji on his death anniversary. His attachment to his workplace, his affinity with the public and his dedicated working style towards public welfare are my guide. He never compromised on his principles considering public interest as paramount.

"I will always follow his thoughts and ideals," he said.

Pilot shared this tweet amid the speculation that he may float a new party. Although veteran Congress leaders and his own supporters are denying this.

On Sunday, Pilot and his followers will pay tributes to Rajesh Pilot in Dausa and will unveil a statue.

