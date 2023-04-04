Sad that opposition did not discuss Budget: Sitharaman

By Payal Mehta

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday expressed discontent over the opposition's conduct in the Budget Session of Parliament which is moving towards closure with a persistent logjam, and said that the Centre wanted to discuss the Budget 2023-24, but the opposition did not.

This comes after the opposition came down very heavily on the government for passing the Finance Bill within minutes and without any discussion in both Houses.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram led the attack saying that it is "the worst message from a parliamentary democracy is to approve a Budget without discussion".

Responding to the charges, Sitharaman said that it is unfortunate that the opposition did not want the discussion to happen at all.

"We would've wanted to have a detailed discussion on the Budget. But unfortunately, the opposition didn't. The preparation of the Budget and it's implementation is a mammoth exercise. My team and I were prepared to answer all the questions. Sad that opposition did not discuss Budget," she said.

Lok Sabha had passed the Finance Bill 2023 with 64 amendments on March 24 amid din due to sloganeering by the opposition parliamentarians. On March 24, Lok Sabha approved the Finance Bill 2023 which had an amendment from the Bill approved by the House last week. The bill with an amendment moved by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was passed earlier in the day by Rajya Sabha. The change related to Securities Transaction Tax levied on the sale of options trading.

During the passage of the Bill, Rajya Sabha Chairman had requested the opposition parties to hold a discussion on this crucial legislature for which the BAC had allotted 10 hours of time.

"There are so many learned MPs who come prepared with so many important questions related to the Bill which we come prepared for. Nobody can allege that my government or I are running away from any answers," Sitharaman further elaborated.

The bill was passed amid ruckus in the two Houses over opposition demand for a JPC on the Ad issue.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharman tabled the Finance Bill after presenting the Union Budget 2023-24 on February 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor