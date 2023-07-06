Sajad Lone seeks clarification on ‘Land for Landless Scheme’

Srinagar, July 6 Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference President Sajad Lone on Thursday strongly emphasised the need for the government to clarify the eligibility criteria for ‘Land for Landless Scheme’ and restrict land allocation solely to the erstwhile state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir, without including any new domicile holders after August 5, 2019.

Lone expressed concerns regarding the eligibility criteria for land allocation to the landless and homeless in J&K and urged the administration to provide a clear and unequivocal clarification on the issue.

“Now that questions are being raised. It will be prudent for the state administration to make it clear whether providing land to the landless and homeless, comprises of only the erstwhile domicile holders pre 5 August 2019. Per se if lists have been framed prior to 2019, as asserted by the rural development department, the list will not comprise of any newcomers. Clarification is a must,” he said.

Lone further asserted that it is crucial to uphold the rights of the erstwhile state subjects of Jammu and Kashmir when allocating land to the landless and homeless.

“To protect the interests of the local population, the government must clearly specify that no new domicile holders after August 5, 2019, should be included in the land allocation process,” he added.

--IANS

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor