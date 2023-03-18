Samajwadi Party begins two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 18 : The Samajwadi Party on Saturday began its two-day national executive meeting in Kolkata during which it will discuss the party's policies and strategies for the elections in three Hindi states due later this year and the Lok Sabha polls next year.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, MP Jaya Bachchan and state unit chiefs from 20 states, and several other leaders were present at the meeting.

Talking to on Friday, party leader Kiranmoy Nanda said, "The preparations are done. The meeting will take place under the leadership of Akhilesh Yadav. The meeting will take place on March 18 and 19, and a rally with the party workers will take place on March 17."

He said that Samajwadi Party will play a "big role" in "stopping" BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our main aim is the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. We have to stop BJP from returning to power, and the Samajwadi party will play a big role in that. Uttar Pradesh is the largest state with 80 constituencies. Akhilesh Yadav has full belief that we will win most of the seats, and BJP will not return to power," Nanda said.

Nanda further said that Akhilesh Yadav will give the concluding speech on March 20, and will then address a press conference.

Notably, the Samajwadi Party's national executive meeting is being held in Kolkata after a gap of 11 years. The last time, late SP chief and former UP CM Mulayam Singh Yadav had presided over the meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor