Saudi Arabia executes 81 convicts

Riyadh, March 13 Saudi Arabia's Interior Ministry announced the execution of 81 convicts on different charges, including terrorism, espionage and murder.

The convictions also include targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, the killing of law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The individuals were trialed in Saudi courts, overseen by a total of 13 judges over three separate stages for each individual, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.

The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, it added.

The Ministry stressed that the kingdom would continue taking a strict and unwavering stance against terrorism and extremist ideologies that threaten the stability of the world.

