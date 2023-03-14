Save Mhadei Front seeks apology from Goa CM for campaigning in K'taka

Panaji, March 14 The 'Save Mhadei Save Goa Front' (SMSGF) has demanded an apology from Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for campaigning in Karnataka for his party candidates.

The SMSGF members on Tuesday protested near the Water Resource Department building demanding withdrawal of permission granted to Detailed Project Report of the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project of Karnataka.

"Recently, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while campaigning has said that till his last breath he will fight and he will do everything to divert Mhadei to Malaprabha. This means he is making a statement against Goa. However, the next day our Chief Minister Pramod Sawant campaigned in Karnataka. He should apologise for it," SMSGF convenor Hrudaynath Shirodkar said.

He said that they have also demanded that the Goa government should take immediate steps to withdraw approval given to Karnataka's DPR.

An activist Abhijit Prabhudesai said that the entire effort to divert water to Karnataka was to meet the needs of coal and steel industries.

"They are trying to destroy the environment. We will fight to protect Mhadei," he said.

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a Central tribunal.

Mhadei originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji.

While the river traverses 28.8 km in Karnataka, it is 81.2 km in length in Goa.

Karnataka plans to construct dams on the river, aimed at diverting the water into its water-starved Malaprabha basin in North Karnataka.



