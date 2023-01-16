SC rulings crushed Oppn's negative campaigns against PM: Sitharaman

New Delhi, Jan 16 The BJP's two-day national executive meeting commenced here on Monday, with focus on the nine state elections lined up this year, which are seem as semifinals to next year's Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of the event, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman slammed the Opposition for running 'negative' campaigns against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Opposition continuously ran negative campaigns against the BJP and used abusive language to attack the Prime Minister on many issues, including Pegasus, Rafale deal, money laundering, Central Vista, demonetisation etc.

"All these cases were fought in the court and judgements were ruled in favour of the Central government. The Supreme Court crushed the Opposition's negative campaigns and exposed them through legal responses," the Finance Minister said.

On extending the tenure of BJP President J.P. Nadda, she said, "No discussion was held on that."

"At the national executive meeting today, briefings were given on party activities in poll-bound Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya and Karnataka. The CHief Ministers of Karnataka and Tripura also attended the meeting along with their respective state party presidents," she said.

