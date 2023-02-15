Scindia's shot injures BJP worker

Bhopal, Feb 15 A BJP worker got injured in a shot made by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in an impromptu cricket outing in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when the Union Minister, while inaugurating the newly-developed cricket stadium developed by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA), tried his hand at batting.

As per information, Scindia, surrounded by several BJP leaders and workers and officials, played a shot, and a party worker, identified as Vikas Mishra, tried to catch the ball, but missed and it him on his forehead.

Mishra was rushed to a nearby hospital in an official vehicle.

Scindia also reached the hospital to enquire about Mishra's condition. In a video that surfaced on social media, Scindia was seen talking to doctors and consoling the injured party worker.

Before inaugurating the new stadium, Scindia, along with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, laid the foundation stone of an airport in Rewa.

