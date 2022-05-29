Search on for sunken vessel's crew members in Philippines

Manila, May 29 Rescuers from the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Sunday continued with a search operation for eight missing crew members of a fishing vessel that sank off Palawan province after colliding with a cargo vessel.

PCG spokesman, Commodore Armand Balilo said the collision occurred at 6 p.m. on Saturday, 26 km northeast of Maracanao Island, and 13 out of the 21 crew had been rescued, reports Xinhua news agency.

The search and rescue operations were continuing, Balilo said, and the cargo vessel MV Happy Hiro, on its way to the central Philippines, was not damaged and had helped transport the rescued safely.

The maritime accident happened less than a week after a ferry carrying over 130 passengers and crew caught fire on May 23 while travelling to a town in Quezon province on the main Luzon island, leaving at least seven dead.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor