Sec 144 imposed from Diwalikhal to Uttarakhand Vidhansabha on Day 1 of budget session

Chamoli district administration in Uttarakhand has banned procession activities from Diwalikhal to Uttarakhand Vidhansabha premises from Monday in view of the budget session of Uttarakhand Vidhansabha.

The district administration has stated Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in the area. The police force has been instructed to follow it strictly.

District Magistrate Chamoli took to Twitter to update about the security arrangements being made in view of the Budget session from Monday.

"An adequate number of security forces have been deployed to maintain security and law and order during the budget session of Uttarakhand Vidhansabha. IG Karan Singh Nagnyal and DM Himanshu Khurana briefed the security forces and instructed them to work flawlessly." The official handle of DM Chamoli tweeted.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will chair a key cabinet meeting on Monday (today) ahead of the presentation of the budget session, an official statement said.

According to an official statement, this cabinet meeting is considered very important. This meeting will be held on Monday at 11:30 am in Vidhansabha Bhawan Bhararisain, it added.

Earlier Uttarakhand state Congress President Karan Mahara stated that the congress will protest on Day 1 of the Budget session in front of the Uttarakhand assembly.

"The youth, women and working class are agitating against the government, so to wake up the government, the Congress will gherao (encirclement) the assembly and demonstrate in Gairsain on the very first day of the budget session. During the gherao and demonstration, all the party's prominent leaders and all the MLAs will be present," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

