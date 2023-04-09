Security breach during Union Minister's visit in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Patna April 9 A major security breach has been reported during the visit of Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district when his convoy was attacked by a man.

The man is said to be mentally-challenged and is on the run.

The incident occurred at Bishanpur Saraiya Chowk under Deoria police station in the district. The person smashed the window panes of two vehicles of Rai's convoy. He, however, could not identify the vehicle in which Rai was travelling.

Rai was on the way from Satohar block in West Champaran to Patna on Saturday evening. When he came to Bishunpur Saraiya Chowk, the mentally-challenged person attacked his convoy. The alleged person was also injured during the incident.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor