Security Council renews mandate of UN Hodeidah mission

United Nations, July 11 The UN Security Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to extend the mandate of the UN Mission to Support the Hodeidah Agreement (UNMHA) for another year, till July 14, 2024.

The resolution also recalled ongoing Houthi hindrances to UNMHA freedom of movement, including patrols, and stressed "the need to facilitate increased and unhindered UNMHA patrolling".

It requested the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to report to the Security Council on a monthly basis on progress regarding the implementation of the resolution, and to present to the council a further review of UNMHA at least one month before the mission's mandate is due to expire, Xinhua news agency reported.

UNMHA was established by the Security Council in January 2019, after an agreement was reached between the Yemeni government and the Houthi group in Stockholm, Sweden, in December 2018 to oversee the cessation of military activities in the Hodeidah region.

