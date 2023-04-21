"Seems Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are only for riots": NCP leader Jitendra Awhad stokes row

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Friday claimed that such was the prevailing situation in the country that it seems that festivals such as Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are only for riots.

"It seems that the festivals of Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti are for riots only. The law and order situation across cities has deteriorated due to riots. I think we will see more such riots in the coming years," he said.

The NCP leader's remark comes less than a month after clashes broke out during Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal's Howrah district.

Similar clashes and flare-ups were also reported in Bihar's Patna Sharif around religious processions on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In the violence that unforled in West Bengal around Ram Navami celebrations, several vehicles were set on fire. Rioters also allegedly vandalised public and private properties.

Similar clashes broke out in Bihar's Nalanda district during Ram Navami celebrations. In the violence that unfolded in the state, there were multiple reports of arson and stone pelting, prompting the administration to enforce prohibitory orders under Section 144 in the areas hit by rioting.

