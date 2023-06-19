Senior Congress leader Govabhai Rabari joins ruling BJP in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, June 19 Senior Congress leader and former legislator Govabhai Rabari from Deesa in North Gujarat's Banaskantha district is set to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following his resignation from the Congress.

Sources indicate that the deteriorating state of Congress in Gujarat, characterised by a lack of leadership and internal conflicts among party members, is a major catalyst for this political shift.

The Congress's weakening hold in Gujarat is evident, as it no longer holds the status of the opposition in the State Vidhansabha. To address the situation, Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil has been appointed as the Gujarat Congress unit chief, but only time will tell how effective his leadership will be in revitalising the party's prospects.

Due to this situation, two influential BJP leaders, Tharad MLA and president Shankar Chaudhary, and Siddhpur MLA Balvantsinh Rajput, played instrumental roles in facilitating Govabhai Rabari's transition, successfully bringing both the father and son into the BJP fold.

All about Govabhai Rabari

Hailing from Kuchadva village in Deesa, Govabhai Rabari has been actively involved in politics for the past 35 years. It is reported that he met with state BJP chief CR Paatil on Tuesday, further indicating his intent to switch party affiliations. Rabari previously served as the Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) for Dhanera for one term and Deesa for two terms.

Over the course of seven elections, he contested on the Congress ticket from Deesa, Diyodar, and Dhanera. In the 2022 elections, his son Sanjay Rabari also contested from the Deesa assembly seat as a Congress candidate.

Aside from his political endeavors, Govabhai Rabari has played an active role in the cooperative sector and held various positions, ranging from Sarpanch to district panchayat president. He served as the chairman of the Deesa marketing yard for fifteen years and recently won the post again after a ten-year gap.

During a recent visit to his office in Deesa, Rabari expressed his intention to don the saffron scarf in a gathering, emphasising that the decision to switch parties was not solely his own but had the support of his community and followers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor