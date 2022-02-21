Seoul urges N.Korea to return to dialogue

Seoul, Feb 21 South Korea's Unification Ministry on Monday urged North Korea to return to dialogue amid speculation Pyongyang may resume major weapons tests following the end of the Beijing Winter Olympics.

North Korea conducted seven rounds of missile tests in January, but refrained from shows of force during the Olympics period which ran from February 4-20, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Asked to comment on the possibility of Pyongyang resuming its weapons tests, Ministry spokesperson Lee Jong-joo said the government is closely monitoring the North's moves while preparing for "all possibilities".

"The Unification Ministry will keep a close watch on North Korea's activities, preparing for all possibilities, instead of jumping to conclusions regarding the North's next moves," she said while addressing a press briefing.

"We once again urge North Korea to choose the path for dialogue and cooperation for peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

The North has been recently upping the ante with a series of missile tests and even hinted at the possibility of breaking its years-long moratorium on nuclear and long-range missile testing amid an impasse in nuclear negotiations with the US.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor