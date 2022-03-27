Shah opens Integrated Command and Control Centre in Chandigarh

Published: March 27, 2022

Chandigarh, March 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command ...

Chandigarh, March 27 Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday inaugurated several projects, including the state-of-the-art Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.

Accompanying Punjab Governor Banwarlilal Purohit, Shah also laid foundation stones of a hostel block of commerce college, a project for constructing 240 houses for police personnel and a bus depot-cum-workshop.

As per the ICCC project, more than 2,000 CCTV cameras have been installed in the city to keep an eye on traffic violations.

The ICCC is also integrated with major citizen-specific services, including water, electricity, sewage, solid waste management, transport, e-mail governance, parking and public-bike sharing for an effective monitoring of services and data analysis.

It is expected that after the inauguration of the centre, issuing challan to vehicles through these hi-tech cameras will start shortly.

The other projects which the Union Minister inaugurated included a new office building of Chandigarh Housing Board, two government schools and an urban park.

Later, addressing a gathering, Shah said he was visiting the 'beautiful city' after a long time and felt very good.

"In the history of the modern world, Chandigarh is the most developed city in the category of planned cities," said Shah.

