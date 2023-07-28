Shah to launch Annamalai's six-month-long padayatra in TN today
By IANS | Published: July 28, 2023 10:37 AM 2023-07-28T10:37:55+5:30 2023-07-28T10:40:03+5:30
Chennai, July 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a six-month-long statewide padayatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday at the temple town of Rameswaram.
The inaugural ceremony, according to a statement from the BJP state office will take place on Friday evening. K. Annamalai will commence his yatra from Saturday morning.
