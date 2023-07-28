Shah to launch Annamalai's six-month-long padayatra in TN today

Chennai, July 28 Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off a six-month-long statewide padayatra of BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai on Friday at the temple town of Rameswaram.

The inaugural ceremony, according to a statement from the BJP state office will take place on Friday evening. K. Annamalai will commence his yatra from Saturday morning.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor