Sharad Pawar withdraws decsion to resign as NCP chief; opposition leaders emphasise his role in strengthening 'secular alliance'

Mumbai [India], May 6 : Days after he surprised political circles by announcing his decision to resign as Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief, Sharad Pawar on Friday said he was revoking the decision in deference to the wishes of party workers.

A key opposition leader, Sharad Pawar is expected to continue his efforts to bring opposition parties together for the 2024 Lok Sabha battle.

Apart from his party workers, some opposition leaders including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin had also urged Pawar to reconsider his decision due to his role in forging opposition unity.

Sharad Pawar, known for making deft political moves, said told the media that he was respecting the wishes of NCP workers.

"Because of your love and respect, I am taking back my decision to step down as party chief. I can't disrespect your sentiments. Due to your love, I am respecting the demand that was made to me to withdraw my resignation and the resolution that was passed by senior NCP leaders. I withdraw my decision to step down as the national president of Nationalist Congress Party," Sharad Pawar said.

"After my 63 years of public life, I felt I was relieved from my post, but after this, there was a strong reaction from the workers of NCP...office bearers expressed sadness over this decision and urged me to reconsider. Innumerable well-wishers, all of them called me, my party colleagues from all over the country and especially from Maharashtra and others urged me to take over the responsibility of the post of president again," he added.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party passed a resolution rejecting Pawar's resignation as party chief and has requested him to continue to lead the party that he founded.

The decision was taken after the party's core committee met in the morning.

NCP workers were seen raising slogans in support of Sharad Pawar, urging him to reconsider his decision.

Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar was not present at the press conference but the NCP chief said no meng should be read into it.

"Others are here. Committee took this decision and after their decision, I took my decision back. All are united and discussed this. Senior leaders are there in the committee," Sharad Pawar said.

"Everyone can't be present in one press conference. Some of the people are here and some others are not. But this morning, senior leaders of the party, took a decision unmously and made me aware of it. Everyone expressed their sentiments through that decision. So, raising a question as to who is present here and who isn't or looking for meng into this, is not correct," he added.

Sharad Pawar also refuted speculations of a rift in the NCP. "If someone wants to go, irrespective of the party, no one stops him....The leader should take care of how to make the orgzation healthy by being on the front foot," he said.

Sharad Pawar said there were suggestions that he remains in the post and appoints his daughter and party MP Supriya Sule as working president.

He said the suggestion was not accepted and did not find favour with Supriya Sule as well.

Ajit Pawar also later welcomed Sharad Pawar's decision to withdraw his resignation from the post of party president.

A statement from Ajit Pawar's office said the decision of the NCP chief will boost the enthusiasm of every party worker.

"Sharad Pawar's decision to continue as National President of NCP by agreeing to the request of all party leaders and workers across the state and country will boost the enthusiasm of every worker of NCP including me," he said.

He said Sharad Pawar had agreed to the request of workers and it was the responsibility of party workers to take care of his health.

He urged party workers to dd more strength to NCP with their work.

Sharad Pawar, who founded the NCP in 1999, has held the post of party chief for the past 24 years.

The 82-year-old leader became an MLA for the first time at the young age of 27, before becoming the youngest Chief Minister of the state, at the age of 38, in 1978.

A four-time chief minister of Maharashtra, he has also served as Defence Minister. He was Agriculture Minister in the cabinet of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was the first and former president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded in 1999, after separating from the Indian National Congress.

Sharad Pawar had founded NCP after his ouster from Congress. He, Tariq Anwar and PA Sangma had raised a revolt in the Congress Working Committee on the issue of Sonia Gandhi's foreign origin leading to a split in the party.

NCP soon earned the recognition of a national party, after registering its presence in the states of Maharashtra, Goa, Meghalaya and Mpur. However, it lost the tag this year.

Sharad Pawar belongs to rural Maharashtra and is sometimes referred to as 'Chanakya' in political circles. He played a crucial role in the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi, the alliance between Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP.

Sharad Pawar had announced his decision to step down as party chief on Tuesday,

He recommended a committee of senior NCP leaders to decide on the future course of action.

"Since the formation of the Nationalist Congress Party in 1999, I have had the privilege of being elected as its President, which today is in its 24th year. This entire journey of being in public life, which began on May 1, 1960, has continued unabated for the past 63 years, having served Maharashtra and India in various capacities during this period," Pawar had said.

"I have three-year tenure remaining in Rajya Sabha. I will not contest elections henceforth. In these three years, I will concentrate more on issues concerning to state and the country. I will not take any additional responsibilities. I started my political career on May 1, 1960. Yesterday we celebrated May Day. After this prolonged political career, one must think about stopping somewhere. One must not be greedy. I will never take the position of sticking to a post after so many years. Therefore, you might feel uneasy. But I have decided to retire from the post of the NCP chief, " Pawar had added.

Speaking after the release of his autobiography, Pawar had also said that it was time for a new generation to guide the party and the direction it intends to take.

The NCP leader, however, had said that he would not take retirement from public life even after resigning from the party post.

Stalin had on Friday appealed to veteran leader Sharad Pawar to reconsider his decision to quit as the president of the NCP

"With national politics centred around upcoming 2024 General Elections, I request Thiru. @PawarSpeaks, one of the tallest leaders, crucial in strengthening secular alliance across India, to reconsider his decision to relinquish the President post of @NCPspeaks and continue to lead NCP," he said in a tweet.

Uddhav Thackeray faction leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of opposition parties have conveyed their feelings to Sharad Pawar that his leadership is necessary for opposition unity

"Uddhav Thackeray and other opposition parties have conveyed their feelings to Sharad Pawar that his leadership is necessary for opposition unity & the country considering the current political environment in country," he said.

