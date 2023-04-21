"Shinde govt should answer what exactly happened in Khargar incident," says Supriya Sule

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 : Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Friday said that Eknath Shinde government should bring facts into the public domain on what exactly happened in the heatstroke incident which occurred during Maharashtra Bhusan award ceremony in Khargar.

While addressing a party orgzational meeting, Supriya Sule said, "Govt should answer on what exactly happened in Kharghar during the Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony".

"Every individual in the state is a VIP. Everyone is a VIP for his family, if anyone is trying to hide the fact behind the Kharghar incident then we must fight for it. This is a very serious issue," she added.

Supriya Sule also questioned why the Shinde government is not revealing the number of deaths in this incident.

"Not a single person should have died. Who is responsible for it? Ajit Pawar had also written a letter to the government and demanded action on it. I also got some videos related to the incident, but why are they not giving numbers?" she asked.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government is solely responsible for the deaths of 13 people in Kharghar and reiterated his demand for a judicial inquiry into the deaths of people during or after the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony, adding that "actual facts must come out".

"It was 100 per cent the state govt responsibility, as they orgsed the event, keeping elections in mind. A sitting judge must investigate this incident and the actual facts must come out," Pawar said while addressing the orgzational meeting for BMC polls.

Earlier in the day, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanded the resignations of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

As many as 13 people, who attended the open-air Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony on Sunday at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, died from heatstroke.

Earlier hitting out at the Maharashtra government over this incident former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded the resignations of CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.

"Those who orgzed this event should be punished. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra should take responsibility and resign from their posts. It is not that the Maharashtra Bhushan ceremony happened for the first time, it has happened many times before. If they had to orgze such a big event, then the arrangements should have been of that level," he said.

The Maharashtra government on Thursday said that it has formed a one-member committee to investigate the matter.

In the aftermath of the incident, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde declared Rs 5 lakh each as compensation for the next-of-kin of the deceased and added that his government will bear the medical expenses of those still undergoing treatment at the hospital level.

