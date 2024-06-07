Shiv Sena (UBT) Claims Several Shinde Sena MLAs Seeking Re-entry; Outlines Condition for Accepting Rebels

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the Mahayuti alliance suffered significant setbacks in the state. The BJP's seats decreased from 23 to 9, and the Shinde faction's count dropped from 13 to 7. Now, there is a possibility of another blow to the Shinde faction as six of its MLAs are reportedly in touch with the Thackeray faction, attempting to return. This development could cause another political upheaval in the state.

Two years ago, Eknath Shinde led the biggest rebellion in Shiv Sena’s history, supported by 40 MLAs. Of these, six are now preparing to return to the Thackeray faction. They have already reached out to the Thackeray camp. Previously, Uddhav Thackeray had taken a firm stance against reintegrating those who betrayed the party. However, given the current political landscape and upcoming assembly elections, he might reconsider his position for some MLAs.

Some MLAs who joined the Shinde faction but remained neutral might make a comeback to the Thackeray faction, potentially receiving a green signal from Thackeray. The Thackeray faction's doors might open to those who joined Shinde but did not engage in hostile criticism against the Thackeray family. Neutrality is a key condition for their return. Consequently, there could be incoming MLAs to the Thackeray faction in the coming days. Among those wishing to return are some MLAs from Mumbai, as well as one each from Western Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Commenting on the potential returns, party MLA Sachin Ahir made a suggestive statement. Talking to one if the leading Marathi news channels, Ahir said that the number of returnees could be 4, 16, 20, or even 40. "Shinde had guaranteed that no MLA or MP would lose in the elections, but many did not get tickets, and some were defeated. During the Lok Sabha elections, several MLAs allied with Shinde had contacted us and adopted a stance of mutual support, stating that they would support the party in Lok Sabha and we should back them in assembly elections. Despite using Modi's image and Balasaheb's ideology, voters rejected the Mahayuti. Even in the constituencies of their MLAs, Mahayuti candidates lagged behind. Therefore, these MLAs might now reconsider their future," Ahir said.

"However, we will firmly stand by the party members, office bearers, MLAs, and MPs who supported the party during tough times. Candidates and workers who fought under extremely adverse conditions are crucial to them and will continue to be so," Ahir went on to add.