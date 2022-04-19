Show of power could intensify between Lalan Singh and RCP Singh

Patna, April 19 A political clash between JD-U national president Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh and Union minister RCP Singh often takes place ever since the former became the party president.

Now, such a clash between the two is expected to take place again in the next few days.

The Lalan Singh group is going to organize an event at the JD-U headquarters in Patna to celebrate the Jayanti of Bhama Shah on April 24 where leaders like Umesh Kushwaha, JD-U state president, Upendra Kushwaha, JD-U parliamentary board president, and cabinet and state ministers are expected to come.

The supporters of RCP Singh are also going to organize the same event in Rajgir. Kumar Vibhuti, of the the trade wing of the JD-U claimed that it would be a mega event where more than 10,000 people are expected to turn up.

Party insiders believe that it would be a power play of Lalan Singh and RCP Singh through these two events on the same day. The supporters of Lalan Singh claim that he is the national president of the party and he is officially organising the event to celebrate Bhama Shah Jayanti while RCP Singh wants to show off.

The overall goal of the JD-U is to give a jolt to the BJP. Bhama Shah is an icon among the business class people, Vasya Samaj. The JD-U think tank believes that celebrating Bhama Shah Jayanti could be an ideal platform for them to grab the business community votes.

