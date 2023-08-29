Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar offer special prayers; declare unity

Mysuru, (Karnataka) Aug 29 Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his Deputy D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday declared unity after offering special prayers to the 'Nada Devate' (state goddess) Chamundeshwari in Mysuru in the backdrop of the Congress-led government completing 100 days in office.

While replying to a query over differences between him and the Chief Minister, Shivakumar told reporters:“Let them keep making comments. You will keep seeing us together.”

Siddaramaiah, who was standing beside his Deputy, added that the relationship between them is getting stronger after they (Opposition) started talking about it.

Both leaders with cabinet ministers visited the Chamundeshwari temple atop the Chamundi Hills.

Siddaramaiah told the reporters he along with Shivakumar had come to the deity on May 9, a day before the Assembly polls.

“We emerged victorious and are implementing one of the major guarantee schemes ‘Griha Laxmi’ on Wednesday.”

Under the scheme, every woman head of family will get Rs 2,000 monthly allowance. This will help in the times of inflation and food grains costing dearer.

As the Central government has failed to contain inflation, the measures are taken to help common families, farmers and other groups.

Siddaramaiah claimed that thescheme is the biggest programme implemented in any country and state.

“Because 1.10 crore women heads of family will get Rs 2,000 every month. For a healthy economy, there has to be money in the pockets of the poor. That is why Griha Jyothi (free power), Anna Bhagya (free rice) and Shakti (free travel for women) are running already and Griha Laxmi scheme will be inaugurated.

“Our government has completed 100 days. On this occasion this noble task is being taken up. In this country no other programme or scheme so much money is spent. No state has such a programme. We are distributing money for 1.10 crore beneficiaries. Rs 2,000 would be deposited to their accounts,” Siddaramaiah explained.

When asked whether implementing guarantee schemes in 100 days was a challenge, the Chief Minister said that it was not a question of challenge.

“We have the political will. BJP and even PM Modi in Rajasthan claimed that the state will go bankrupt by freebie programmes. We will implement all five guarantees and 76 other assurances given in the election manifesto."

Answering a question onthe BJP coming out with a charge sheet against the Congress government, Siddaramaiah said the saffron party has "no moral right".

"They were in power for four years and did nothing. What charge sheet will they make against us? All their scandals have been handed over to the inquiry of judicial commissions. The PSI recruitment scandal is probed by retired Justice B. Veerappa committee, 40 per cent commission scam is investigated by retired Justice H.N. Nagmohan Das committee.

"The Covid-19 related mismanagement scam probe is handed over to retired Justice Michael D’Cunha. Should we have let them (BJP) to go scot free?” Siddaramaiah questioned.

