Single window authority in Odisha approves 11 projects worth Rs 3266 cr

Bhubaneswar, July 10 The State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) of Odisha government on Monday approved 11 industrial projects worth Rs 3,266 crore. If grounded, these projects will generate employment opportunities for over 9,000 people.

The approved projects will be set up across various the state, including in Balasore, Bolangir, Kalhandi, Khurda and Jajpur districts, officials said.

According to the officials, Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited will set up its first chemical manufacturing unit in Odisha with an investment of over Rs 980 crore, while Nestle will set up a food processing unit with an investment of over Rs 890 crore.

Colortone Garments Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of First Step Baby-Wear, has proposed to set up an integrated apparel manufacturing facility along with 1.2 MW rooftop captive solar power plant with an investment of over Rs 200 crore.

Similarly, IDVB Recycling Operations Pvt Ltd. has got the approval of Odisha government to set up a new unit of recycled pet flakes and recycled per resin products with an investment of Rs 318 crore.

Purv Packaging Pvt. Ltd. is setting up a new manufacturing unit for plastic caps, pet preforms and other allied products with an investment of Rs 152 crore, while RDB Rasayans Ltd. is setting up a new manufacturing unit with an investment of Rs 59 crore.

The projects of Beekay Utkal Steel Pvt. Ltd. and IFGL Refractories Ltd. were approved with an investment of over Rs 260 crore.

IFGL Refractories Limited is setting up its second unit in the state, while metal downstream company Beekay Utkal Steel has proposed to set up its third unit in the state.

In the IT & ESDM sector, the committee approved a proposal by Nisum Consulting Pvt. Ltd. with an investment of Rs 200 crore.

