Sisodia wanted access to files of Delhi liquor deals, OSD's letter surfaces

New Delhi, Nov 10 Delhi's deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, accused number one in the CBI FIR in excise policy scam case, had sought the liquor deal papers through his OSD, but the request was turned down by the state law department.

It has now been alleged that Sisodia allegedly misused his powers as the Deputy CM, raising questions as to why he wanted the scanned copies of the scam deals in a pen drive.

A letter written by Sisodia's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) on September 30 has surfaced in which it has been written that the Deputy CM wanted to access the files related to the liquor case.

"Hon'ble Deputy Chief Minister has desired the photocopies and scanned copy (in a Pen Drive) of files and documents related to formation of Excise Policy 2021-22 and related tender documents. It is, therefore, requested to kindly provide the above documents immediately 3879/EC 2019/22," read the letter written by M.K. Nikhil, OSD of Sisodia to the Excise Department, which is now in possession of .

The Excise Department reportedly approached the Finance Department which wrote to the Law Department. Sources claimed that the Law Department informed Sisodia that all the documents related to liquor deal scam were handed over to the probe agencies. The Law Department also turned down his request.

The CBI has made Sisodia accused number one in its FIR. The CBI's FIR has been lodged under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 477-A (Falsification of accounts) of the IPC.

The allegation against Sisodia is that liquor businessmen were allegedly given exemption of Rs 30 crore. The licence holders were allegedly given extension according to their own will. The policy rules were made by violating excise rules.

It is also alleged that Sisodia and a few liquor barons were actively involved in managing and diverting the undue pecuniary advantage collected from liquor licensees to public servants, who have been accused in the case.

"Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Arva Gopi Krishna, the then Commissioner (Excise), Anand Tiwari, the then Deputy Commissioner (Excise), and Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (Excise) were instrumental in recommending and taking decisions pertaining to the excise policy for the year 2021-22 without approval of competent authority with an intention to extend undue favours to the licensee post tender," read the FIR, which has been accessed by .

